The Seahawks are doing pretty amazing right now. Will they be in the Super Bowl again? Well, we can certainly hope so.

With so many glued to their television sets, at sports bars across the valley, or, if they're lucky enough to score tickets, drive to Seattle to see the games live at the Lumen Field, it can make Yakima seem a little empty.

This is your opportunity to get out of the house and get some stuff done around town without the normal foot traffic many places have.

Here is a list of places you can visit around Yakima while the Seahawks are playing to take advantage of a more polite experience at some of your favorites places in town while everyone else is watching the game.

Costco

Certainly the lines have to be a little less long at Costco with so many people watching the game.

Winco

Costco not your thing or maybe you don't have a Costco card? Winco is right across the street. You do have to bag your own groceries but maybe you won't be as rushed.

Your Local Gym

Any gym will do. Keep in mind the local gym may be showing the game, and they probably will, but I think the option of hanging out at home or at the pub while eating sounds more inviting than watching the game at the gym. Either way, your favorite weight set will hopefully be available.

Your Favorite Restaurant

Unless your favorite restaurant is a place that also shows sports on TV, think of a place where it might be a little hard to find a table. Perfect time to grab food during that time. I'd also avoid any pizza places as they're probably in full delivery mode.