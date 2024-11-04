The convenience of travel via flights is something so many do now in lieu of driving long distance.

I'm not sure if it's that kids are moving farther and farther away for opportunities, leaving their parents behind or that youth are more apt to easily take a flight instead of driving.

And when it comes to traveling over the passes in our area, it's often advised to not to do it during the snow season so even a quick flight from Seattle to Yakima is always do-able.

On the other hand, if anyone is flying into YKM from anywhere, they'll have to go through Sea-Tac first as YKM's only passenger service is to and from Seattle.

Palm Paradise Reality Group listed the airports that are bound to have the more delays and people traveling through the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are very likely to have delays here and there.

It doesn't mean that your flight will be delayed, but delays are inevitable. Especially this time of year.

Sea-Tac came in 10th place of the airports they had listed showing 509 delays.

And, though, 509 is a lot, it's only about a third of #1 San Francisco showing 1568 delays.

Other city's airports with worst delays during the holidays include Las Vegas, Miami, Chicago, JFK in New York, Dallas/Fort Worth, La Guardia (also New York), Palm Beach, Phoenix and finally Seattle in a #10.

Interesting to see Palm Beach at #8 as it's not a very big airport at all. Especially compared to the other ones on the list.

As usual, get to the airport early. For bigger airports they suggest 2 hours before your flight but I've been in TSA lines that were 2 hours so it wouldn't hurt to get there even earlier. If can, get yourself TSA Precheck or even Clear as an option if you can afford the premium. I know Yakima's airport is easy to get through but coming back, you may have issues.

