Do you think Seattle is scary?

When you mention Seattle to someone who has never been there, you may hear about the crime, the drugs, the homelessness issue, and, of course, the driving.

It was a subject that came up recently about a couple who were planning on visiting Seattle, but then hearing all the horror stories about Seattle and what many people perceive it as made them second-guess their vacation.

Get our free mobile app

The good news is they went with it anyways and, what do you know, it turns out they had a great time.

They shared this experience on Reddit with others chiming in on why or why not it would have been considered a scary experience by someone visiting who has never been to Seattle in the first place.

I found no smoldering ashes of a ghoulishly vile city. I found it to be clean and safe. We took public transit everywhere. Spent time in Pioneer Square, Chinatown, SODO, but all we saw was a regular ole city. Seattle must have been the absolute nicest city in the world at one point, if it's current state has lead so many of you to believe that it sucks and is especially dangerous. Either that or y'all have never been elsewhere and don't have anything to compare it to. If you think Seattle is that bad and dangerous, please for the love of all things holy, never go anywhere else. Seattle has its problems, sure it's a city in America after all, but this sub may be overselling it's demise.

Nice to hear they had a great time.

A few others chimed in with their thoughts on it, too.

Comment

byu/LettuceAsleep5204 from discussion

inSeattle

Comment

byu/LettuceAsleep5204 from discussion

inSeattle

Either way you spin it, this couple had a great time and anyone could. Just look for the positives.

LOOK: The history behind all 63 national parks in the US The National Parks System manages 63 national parks. Stacker analyzed NPS info to compile the history and features of each. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 13 North American amusement parks growing the most in popularity Stacker used Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM data to list the 13 North American theme parks with the most visitor growth from 2021 to 2022. Gallery Credit: Stacker

BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America Brace yourself for the next turn. Way.com breaks down the most haunted roadways in America. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 25 reportedly haunted places across America Stacker has assembled 25 haunted places across America—from hotels and theaters to murder scenes and cemeteries—based on reported ghost sightings and haunted histories. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII Stacker compiled research from news sites, wreckage databases, and local diving centers to provide context for a series of striking images of WWI and WWII shipwrecks. Gallery Credit: Elias Sorich

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

The Best Reviews From People Who Had The Worst Time Visiting The White House You think people are impressed visiting the White House? Think again. Visitors who have toured the White House grounds have taken to Yelp to voice their displeasure about everything from the size of the building at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. to Secret Service being rude to them when they got lost. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State We combed through list after list of the oddest, strangest and somewhat naughty-sounding town names in every state. From Smut Eye to Ding Dong, you can learn unbelievable facts about each of these towns below. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll