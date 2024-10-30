Untrue to Popular Belief, Seattle isn’t as Scary as it Sounds
Do you think Seattle is scary?
When you mention Seattle to someone who has never been there, you may hear about the crime, the drugs, the homelessness issue, and, of course, the driving.
It was a subject that came up recently about a couple who were planning on visiting Seattle, but then hearing all the horror stories about Seattle and what many people perceive it as made them second-guess their vacation.
The good news is they went with it anyways and, what do you know, it turns out they had a great time.
They shared this experience on Reddit with others chiming in on why or why not it would have been considered a scary experience by someone visiting who has never been to Seattle in the first place.
I found no smoldering ashes of a ghoulishly vile city. I found it to be clean and safe. We took public transit everywhere. Spent time in Pioneer Square, Chinatown, SODO, but all we saw was a regular ole city. Seattle must have been the absolute nicest city in the world at one point, if it's current state has lead so many of you to believe that it sucks and is especially dangerous. Either that or y'all have never been elsewhere and don't have anything to compare it to. If you think Seattle is that bad and dangerous, please for the love of all things holy, never go anywhere else. Seattle has its problems, sure it's a city in America after all, but this sub may be overselling it's demise.
Nice to hear they had a great time.
A few others chimed in with their thoughts on it, too.
Comment
byu/LettuceAsleep5204 from discussion
inSeattle
Comment
byu/LettuceAsleep5204 from discussion
inSeattle
Either way you spin it, this couple had a great time and anyone could. Just look for the positives.
