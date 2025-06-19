During the summer season in Yakima, a cold treat is always welcome.

A quick, and tasty, way to cool down from the brutal summer sun.

We have several options for ice cream in town, whether it's at one of the local shops, a nearby grocery store, the corner mini-mart, or even the ice cream truck, we're fortunate that we don't have to travel far for treats.

One viable option to ice cream is sherbet.

You see it often and it looks good, but you might usually go for something else.

Sherbet, however, a little like ice cream, but more on the fruity, citrus side which can be perfect for summer.

Have you been pronouncing sherbet wrong?

Easy enough, the pronunciation is in the spelling.

S-H-E-R-B-E-T

There's no second R.

Sure-Bet. Not Sure Bert, like something Ernie would say on Sesame Street.

How did the 2nd R get in there in the first place?

If you've been calling it Sherbert your whole life like I had for several years, some of those traits may have been passed down from your elders.

Did you have a grandmother say things like Warshington or warsh rag? There you go.

There is also a chance you've been saying it with the silent T like 'Sure-Bay' which I'm sure is also acceptable.

But why sherbet?

Sherbet vs. Ice Cream vs. Sorbet

What's the difference?

Well, ice cream is ice cream in a literal sense. It's frozen cream. Although sherbet does have a little cream to make it creamier sorbet is something that has no cream at all.

Whether you grab it to go from a local store or ice cream shop, sherbet is always a good idea during the summer.

