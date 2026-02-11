It's another round of product recalls.

Some product recalls center around food items that may be unsafe to eat, but this time it's a product that may be unsafe to use at home.

We're pretty fortunate that where we live has pretty clean air to begin with, but it's nice to have an air purifier as you don't know exactly what's in the air we're breathing.

You wouldn't want to breath smoke from a fire, for instance.

Unfortunately, these specific air purifiers have a chance of overheating and igniting which could cause a fire.

Read More: Can you Pitch a Tent on Yakima Sidewalks?

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is calling for a recall of about 191,390 Aroeve brand air purifiers which have been known to overheat which could be cause for a fire or burn opportunities for a device like this.

If you have one of these and you can check, see if it has a manufacturing date of before July 2025 and a serial number starting with BN. If so, it is part of this recall.

These air purifiers were sold online on Amazon, Shopify, Temu, and even on TikTok Shop. The price would be anywhere from $80 to $134. If you bought one that matches the description, stop using it.

37 reports of this product overheating and one claimed a fire have been reported.

Fortunately, no harm or other damage has been reported.

Play it safe and stop using immediately. You can contact Aroeve for a replacement.

This recall from the CPSC is under recall number: 26-244.

Get more in formation on the CPSC website.