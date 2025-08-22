Do you remember, in high school, when you'd get in trouble so you'd fake your mom's signature so she wouldn't have to see the note?

This story is a little like that.

Sabrositos Hondurenos is recalling about 32,000 pounds of various meat products due to false USDA labeling.

This includes various chorizo varieties, smoked pork chops, as well as smoked ribs.

You can see the labels direct from the USDA website.

Here are the labels to look out for from the USDA website.

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing homestyle chorizo labeled “OLANCHO Chorizo Suelto Olanchano SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS.” 14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing smoked pork chops labeled “OLANCHO Chuleta Ahumada Olanchana SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS.” 14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing smoked chorizo labeled “OLANCHO Chorizo Ahumado Olanchano SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS.” 14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing cased homestyle chorizo, labeled “OLANCHO Chorizo Olanchano Criollo SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS.” 14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing smoked BBQ spicy chorizo labeled “OLANCHO Chorizo Parrillero SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS.” 14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing smoked ribs labeled “OLANCHO Costilla Ahumada Olanchana SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS.”

If you happen to have any of these and they are falsely stamped with Est. 1785 you're encouraged to throw them away or return them immediately.

This product recall is nationwide but includes Washington and Oregon.

So far there haven't been any reports of anyone getting ill or anything like that.

Still, it's not worth the risk.

As they weren't properly inspected, there is always a chance they could be contaminated, carry bacteria, or have undeclared allergens.

Return it or dispose of any of these products immediately if they have the Est. 1785 stamp.

