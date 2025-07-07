This is Washington State’s Fastest Growing Town, and it’s Not Seattle
We have a lot of great towns in Washington State. From Wenatchee to Spokane, to Tri-Cities, and I'd even say there's an argument that Yakima is a great town. Plenty of reasons to move to any town in Washington but what town is growing more than others?
Well, let's find out.
According to The News Tribune they claim that the town of Ridgefield is the fastest growing town in Washington State.
They also back up these claims.
Ridgefield has seen a 45.5% increase in population in the past 5 years.
If Yakima had a 45.5% increase we'd go from our approximate population of 96,000 to 140,000. That'd be amazing.
Ridgefield is not a big town by any stretch of the imagination. It went from a little over 2k to a little over 4k, but that's still a huge increase.
Why Ridgefield?
One major reason is that it's close to Portland. I bet there are people who work in Portland but don't want to live there and I wouldn't blame them. Easy enough to just drive across the bridge through Vancouver and get to Ridgefield.
Ridgefield is also close to outdoor recreational activities including the Pacific Ocean and the Ridgefield National Wildlife Ref
Not sure if it's a draw, but it's also home to Washington State's only In-n-Out Burger. I mean, I bet it doesn't hurt.
How is Yakima growing
How do we put this?
It's not.
It's shrinking.
According to World Population Review Yakima is shrinking, but slowly.
The city that's shrinking fastest is West Pasco. If you're curious.
