Washington is the perfect place to get your outdoor recreation on and popping this summer!

Where to Find Your Perfect Summer Boat Rental in WA This Summer

Whether you want to take a boat fishing or get one to party with your friends and family, let's answer the question: where to find boat rentals? I'm going to help us find the answer you seek!

Before we continue, I have to give you a side-eye to remind you to not be a dummy: Always do your due diligence to make sure any boat rental listing is legit before you hit that "buy" button! You're on your own!



Wanna Rent a Boat? Read This First

1. Some places have a minimum rental age of 25 years old (that's just like how it is to rent a car).

You might be asked to make a deposit to secure your boat rental. This is protection for the business so that in case you decide to cancel, they aren't losing too much money. It also protects you to secure your boat, so they don't rent it away to someone else!

2. Licensing requirements?

If you plan to rent a boat, get a WA State boater's education card first. You don't have to necessarily get a boater's license; it just depends on the rental company and the type of boat you rent.

Safety First: Always wear a life jacket on a boat, yacht, or ship Canva loading...

3. Bring a life jacket!

I must insist every person who gets on the boat wears one. Call me a prude if you want to, I don't care! The last thing we want to read about in the news is that you fell off a boat and died! Safety first, my friend!



I will present to you these options available in Washington State: a boathouse, charter boats, pedal boats, kayaks, paddle boards, jet skis, hot tub boat, and pontoons (where you drive the boat). Here's some places to search for luxury yacht rentals that come with a captain. You can also charter boat rentals.

Where Can You Rent a Boat?

Here are Yelp links so you can search for boat rentals in the most popular Washington cities to do so.

