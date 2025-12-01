Did you know over 30 million people work remotely?

Compare the Market did a study to see how many in every country, then breaking it down by states in the United States.

Countries working from home

Before we get to the individual states, here are the top 10 worst countries where people are working remotely.

Greece Italy Poland Switzerland Czechia Mexico UK Luxembourg Portugal USA

The United States comes in 10th place for countries when it comes to remote work. A few reasons why are the average work week in the U.S. is just over 36 hours which is the 4th longest, according to this study.

People in the United States also spend an average of $3.62 on energy per week.

One thing the U.S. does well, though it's internet service. We have some of the fastest internet at home worldwide.

So the United States falls in 10th place. That's fine but what about each of the individual states.

Well, as it turns out, Washington State has the 3rd most employees working from home.

There are plenty of reasons why one would work from home. Of course the convenience of just rolling out of bed and starting work as needed.

Most people who work out of the home need to wake up, get themselves ready, maybe brew some coffee or something which is all time used that could be used to be productive at work. And never mind the commute. So many people are just wasting hours in the day on the road, in traffic, especially in the Seattle area. You can get so much more done by just staying at home and working if you can.

First place goes to Colorado with Oregon coming in second place before getting to Washington State.