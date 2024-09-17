RECALL: If You Bought This Mac & Cheese, Throw It Away Immediately

Say it ain't so!

Not the mac & cheese!

Well, it's unfortunate but it's also for your own health.

The company, themselves, put a recall out on this specific, popular brand of mac & cheese and if you happen to have some you should toss it.

What mac & cheese is being recalled?

Specifically it's the Reser's brand.

This is the type you'd find already made in the cooler-type section of the Target or Walmart deli that you can simply pop in the microwave.

It's actually really good and convenient.

NJ.com mentioned this is an isolated incident and only a few states are part of this recall notice but me, being paranoid me, wouldn't take any chances here in Washington State.

The states they mention are California, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

The recall is on the standard as well as white mac & cheese due to possibly spoilage.

the refrigeration trailer transporting these to various states broke down so there's a chance it could be spoiled.

Is is considered a Class II recall. Probably won't kill ya but may make you sick.

A majority of recalls are a class II recall.

Easy way to tell is look for 71117.02009 and 71117.02123 on the barcode.

Again, we're not affected by this recall here in Washington State so you should be good and don't need to worry about it, but if you happen to hear of a mac & cheese recall, we should be good here. If that changes, you'll be first to know.

