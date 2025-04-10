Yakima seems to have a pretty high opinion on roundabouts and their love for them.

Or lack there-of.

Some towns swear by looking at the stats and statistics on how much safer they are as you're not crisscrossing through traffic lights.

On the other hand, they can be annoying when you're just trying to get through or when to exit.

I don't mind them, but it's not like I love them.

I saw something interesting flying overhead when I was landing in Yakima the other day in the afternoon.

This random roundabout in the middle of nowhere.

random roundabout yakima John Riggs loading...

I saw this near the edge of Union Gap exit that gets you into the lower valley by Fulbright Park.

They road was built out and they put a roundabout right in the middle of it without it leading to anywhere else. So odd.

random roundabout yakima John Riggs loading...

The only thing I can think of is that this road will eventually lead to a new exit off the freeway that connects to La Salle as well as where ever the other roads will stretch to. Just weird they made it this far, slapped a roundabout to just turn around and drive the other way from which you came.

If you were take that first exit from this roundabout it wouldn't even look like the road would get you too far as it is with all that stuff in the way.

We'll see if this leads to anything in the future.

random roundabout yakima John Riggs loading...

