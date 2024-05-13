At 29,029 feet, it's wildly known that Mt. Everest is has the highest altitude from sea level on planet Earth, but did you know it's not the tallest mountain?

Confusing, I know. The tallest mountain belongs to Mauna Kea which is mostly underwater so since they measure altitude above sea level, this wouldn't count as the tallest point.

That got me thinking, I wonder how our Mt. Rainier compares to the great Mt. Everest.

Of course Mt. Rainier at 14,410 feet above sea level doesn't compare to Mt. Everest in altitude, but what if you were to compare both mountains from base to top?

That's when the YouTube channel Corridor Crew stepped in to compare Everest to other mountains on earth.

Corridor Crew is a team of VFX artists who use their channel to show simulations of what could happen if something happened on Earth or things like putting different actors in movies to see what it could look like. It's a neat channel.

What Corridor Crew did was take the true scale of mountains and compared them with others.

We've always known Mt. Everest is the tallest point on Earth, but when you take into consideration that the actual peak of Everest it turns out it's only as tall because it's part of a huge mountain range with a high elevation.

It's still not taller than Mt. Everest but from base to top, Rainier has a few feet on Everest. Not a lot, but still enough to make it count.

