With so many product recalls happening, it's hard to keep up.

This comes to us straight from the FDA saying you shouldn't a specific frozen shrimp sold at Walmart stores from Indonesia.

Reason being is that it may be radioactive.

Super Shrimp?

Not even close.

No, eating radioactive shrimp will not transform you into a superhero or give you shrimp-like abilities. It will, in turn, make you ill.

FDA tells you to look for these specific options:

Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027 Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027 Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027.

If yours matches these numbers, toss it immediately.

The 'radioactive' part of this recall as it may contain traces of Cesium-137 which is a radioactive material.

Fortunately, it was found by the FDA and not because someone got sick so they decided to have a voluntary recall for this product.

As of now, nobody has gotten sick because of this issue.

Better safe than sorry.

The Walmarts reported are found in AL, AR, FL, GA, KY, LA, MO, MS, OH, OK, PA, TX, and WV. Although Washington isn't on the list, I still wouldn't trust it.

You can read more straight from the FDA.

