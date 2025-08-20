Walmart Recalls Frozen Shrimp Over Potential Radioactive Contamination
With so many product recalls happening, it's hard to keep up.
Read More: Yakima Pizzarias that Still Do Anchovies
This comes to us straight from the FDA saying you shouldn't a specific frozen shrimp sold at Walmart stores from Indonesia.
Reason being is that it may be radioactive.
Super Shrimp?
Not even close.
No, eating radioactive shrimp will not transform you into a superhero or give you shrimp-like abilities. It will, in turn, make you ill.
Read More: The Best Seafood Restaurant in WA
FDA tells you to look for these specific options:
Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027 Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027 Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027.
If yours matches these numbers, toss it immediately.
The 'radioactive' part of this recall as it may contain traces of Cesium-137 which is a radioactive material.
Fortunately, it was found by the FDA and not because someone got sick so they decided to have a voluntary recall for this product.
As of now, nobody has gotten sick because of this issue.
Better safe than sorry.
The Walmarts reported are found in AL, AR, FL, GA, KY, LA, MO, MS, OH, OK, PA, TX, and WV. Although Washington isn't on the list, I still wouldn't trust it.
You can read more straight from the FDA.
12 West Coast Celebrities with Diabetes
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton
10 Ways to Protect Yourself from Washington Mosquitoes
Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster
8 Ways to Clear & Keep Wildfire Smoke from Your Home
Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster
The Current Top 12 Most Rat-Infested Cities in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster
11 GMO Food Products Sold in the USA
Stay Away From These 4 Dangerous Ticks in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
Stay Hydrated! Drinks to Avoid Hydrating With
Gallery Credit: Aly