With so many products being recalled, you can't be to safe when it's your health on the line.

Recently there was a product recall from the FDA about these popular tortilla strips that are sold in Washington State.

They want to bring your attention to them as if you have an allergy and check the back of the package, you won't find what you may be allergic to.

That could cause big problems for someone with that allergy.

If you happen to have a wheat allergy, the FDA is warning you against the Santa Fe style tortilla strips from Fresh Gourmet.

These specific ones are sold in several states in the United States including Washington State.

According to the FDA, a customer pointed out that these tortilla strips, instead, contained crispy onions which does contain wheat.

Fortunately, so far, no reports of anyone getting sick.

Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style, 3.5 ounce pouch UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6, Best By Date June 20, 2025

These are the type of torilla strips that you may use to garnish a salad or add in something to give it that extra crunch.

Or maybe, just maybe, to eat out of the bag direct as you don't need an entire mouthful of tortilla chip. I could see that being a thing, too.

