Washington and animals go hand-in-hand. So many people keep pets at home like dogs and cats. and with all the wilderness we house here in Washington there are plenty of in the woods.

You don't have to go far before you see deer and elk crossing signs, random acts of other critters both in the forests and on the roads.

Get our free mobile app

If you're lucky, you may even get the occasional Bigfoot sighting. I suppose we could add that to the list.

So you'd think Washington State would rank pretty high on the list of states that are good for animals

Charity donation website Smile Hub ranked every state to find which state would be best for pets and animals and, as it turns out Washington is near the top of the list.

Is Washington State good for animals?

Washington State ranks 4th place overall for animals. This includes both wild animals as well as pets.

That's 4th place overall. We can break it down further, too.

Washington ranked 6th for share of state land designated for parks and wildlife.

Washington ranked 8th for animal protection laws.

Washington ranked ranked 9th for animal charities per capita

Washington ranked 13th for share of no-kill shelters

Washington ranked ranked 16th for share of pet-owning households

And, though it's a little further down the list, Washington ranked 28th for veterinarians per 1,000 pet-owning households.

If you're curious, the #1 best state for animals is Colorado followed by Oregon in second place.

The worst state for pets is Alabama followed by Hawaii.

Read More: The Biggest Cinnamon Rolls in Central Washington

Read More: 7 Items at Wray’s Marketfresh IGA You Didn’t Know they Carry

Read More: 5 Central Washington Hospitals Recived a C-Rank

Read More: The Biggest Cinnamon Rolls in Central Washington

Read More: 7 Items at Wray’s Marketfresh IGA You Didn’t Know they Carry

Read More: 5 Central Washington Hospitals Recived a C-Rank

LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024 The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reveal the hilarious side of nature, with a flailing squirrel taking the top prize and plenty of giggles along the way. Keep scrolling for the wildly hysterical (and maybe a bit cute) photos. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings , released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets? Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz