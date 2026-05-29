One of the biggest parties in the entire Pacific Northwest, the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest is coming Saturday, July 11th.

There's always a lot of fun reasons to visit Pendleton but summer in Oregon just hits different.

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Especially when there's so many great acts on stage including the Northwest's own Zach Top along with Shaboozy, Carly Pearce, Diamond Rio, and more.

But while you're having fun, there are a few things you need to know that you cannot bring into the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest grounds.

Here is a list of items you can't bring to Pendleton Whisky Music Fest.



Outside food and drinks

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Coolers

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Alcohol / flasks/ bota bags

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Bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6” (including diaper bags and medical needs)

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Large bags or backpacks

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Car seats or strollers

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Drones

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Laser pointers

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Umbrellas

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Chairs

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Professional Cameras



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Firearms / weapons of any kind – Even if you have a concealed weapons permit

Additional items may be prohibited at discretion of security

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But along with all the things you can't bring, there are still several items you may bring.

Here are some of those items.

One sealed water bottle

Small bags within the size limit

Non-professional digital cameras

Smoking only in designated areas

These are all for your own safety to make sure everyone has a great time without crowding any more than they need to.