These Items are Banned from Pendleton Whisky Music Fest

These Items are Banned from Pendleton Whisky Music Fest

Townsquare Media / Gunner

One of the biggest parties in the entire Pacific Northwest, the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest is coming Saturday, July 11th.

There's always a lot of fun reasons to visit Pendleton but summer in Oregon just hits different.

Townsquare Media / Gunner
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Especially when there's so many great acts on stage including the Northwest's own Zach Top along with Shaboozy, Carly Pearce, Diamond Rio, and more.

But while you're having fun, there are a few things you need to know that you cannot bring into the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest grounds.

Here is a list of items you can't bring to Pendleton Whisky Music Fest.


Outside food and drinks

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Coolers

Andrey Moisseyev
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Alcohol / flasks/ bota bags

Filosoff
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Bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6” (including diaper bags and medical needs)

Purestock
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Large bags or backpacks

SergZSV
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Car seats or strollers

Bakharev
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Drones

Leonid Eremeychuk
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Laser pointers

connect11
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Umbrellas

Kraig Scarbinsky
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Chairs

sergeyryzhov
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Professional Cameras

michal-rojek
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Firearms / weapons of any kind – Even if you have a concealed weapons permit
Additional items may be prohibited at discretion of security

Dmitri Toms
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But along with all the things you can't bring, there are still several items you may bring.
Here are some of those items.

  • One sealed water bottle
  • Small bags within the size limit
  • Non-professional digital cameras
  • Smoking only in designated areas

    • These are all for your own safety to make sure everyone has a great time without crowding any more than they need to.

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    Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

    Filed Under: pendleton
    Categories: Featured

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