Pacific Power Gives Tips to Stay Cool while Saving Money in WA

It's hot.

I mean, that's an understatement.

And it's been hot this time every year.

Cooling yourself off is not a good thing to do because it feels good, but it could also be dangerous to just tolerate the heat as you could suffer from dehydration, heat stroke, or a number of other things.

So, what can you do at home. Sure, you can try to blast the air conditioner but that can also lead to a huge power bill.

The people of Pacific Power have a few tips to hopefully beat the summer heat while not draining your bank account.

The first tip they use is they say set your thermostat to 78 degrees. Sure, 78 is pretty high, but it's not as hot as 100+ degrees and is much easier to work with from your air conditioner.

Keep drapes and curtains closed to keep any and all sunlight out. Maybe even invest in some curtains that really block out the sunlight best they can.

Keep air moving inside your own. Ceiling fans are great for this It's like using the air blower button in your car. Instead of just pumping in cold air, it circulates the air that's already there making it easier to regulate. If you don't have a ceiling fan, portable fans work as well.

Try to avoid using the oven as that heat from the oven can linger in your kitchen as well.

If that's still not enough at home, they do have cooling areas like your local library that are welcome to the public to get away from the severe heat to keep you safe another day.

There's more from Pacific Power as needed.