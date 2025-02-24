It's a wonderful story about how a dogs heroism saved this woman's life.

The National Desk recounted a recent story on how a black bear found its way into a woman's backyard where the woman was, attacked her, her dogs came to intervien and chase the black bear away. The woman will be fine. She suffered a bite, some scratches, and abrasions on her arms and legs.

Maybe another reason to consider adding a dog to the family.

Do you have Arkoudaphobia

Arkoudaphobia is the fear of bears. All types of bears.

Now, unless you're on a nature preserve or work in a zoo, you'd think most people would be afraid to encounter a bear, but this is worse. This is that anxiety-grasping, knees trembling phobia of just the though of running into a bear in the woods or something. I don't think I suffer from arkoudaphobia, but if I was out camping and ran across a bear, everything I learned from movies, whether they're real or not 'don't act scared, don't try to gain dominance, don't run, don't fight back, play dead' would surely be thrown out the window and would give me that phobia on the spot.

What was a Black Bear doing in Oregon?

The reason it was a black bear and not another type of bear in Oregon is because black bears are the only bears that are in Oregon. The American black bear is found in Oregon while Washington State has two types of bears. The American black bear as well as grizzly bears.

I wouldn't think you'd like to run into either, really.

What if a bear comes into your backyard?

If you happen to have a bear visit your yard, your first instinct is probably to grab the camera so you can film it for TikTok. Though I personally would love to see the video, think 'safety first'. If you're safe you can try to make noise by loudly banging pots and pans in hope to scare it away. If you have that air horn you can finally use it for its intended purpose. But don't confront it, don't attack it, make sure it has a clear and safe path to leave as needed and once you're safe call 911.

