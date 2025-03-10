And I'm not talking about kids who wanted their own room after sharing a room with their brother or sister for years so they decided to basically take over the entire basement as their very own apartment.

I'm talking about people who may have even graduated high school and probably even have a job and, still, instead of moving out on their own, they decide to live in the house they grew up in probably rent-free and free from paying electric, water, and other amenities.

I have this to say.

Thank you.

And there's nothing wrong with it.

In fact, in many cultures, this is the circle of life. Your parents have you and raise you and take care of you. Then, when they need help, you help them and take care of them at their elderly age to the end of their days.

And, thus, the cycle repeats. You inherit the house and, if applicable, you also inherit the family business. Like how in some Japanese instances the house where you live is above the store or restaurant.

It's expensive to just up and move out. Houses are expensive, rent is at an all-time high, and there's no sign nor reason for it to come down anytime soon.

Some are even just getting multi-family houses so it's one house but 2 or 3 families living in it with their own rooms or their own floors. I don't blame that idea, either.

So if you happen to still live at your parents house while it seems like many would have moved out by now, if they don't mind, you shouldn't mind.

