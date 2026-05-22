There's a restaurant in Washington State that made the list for legendary restaurants across the U.S. you need to try. Have you been there, yourself?

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Travel site Only In Your State listed 50 legendary local restaurants across the United States you need to try and one spot from Washington made the list.

If you ever find yourself in Olympia, check out Olympia Oyster House.

Situated in the same building where the Olympia Oyster Company culled its native oysters in 1859, the Olympia Oyster House converted from shucking plant to restaurant in 1924, making it the oldest seafood restaurant in Washington's capital city. The motto says it all: "The oysters you eat today slept last night at Oyster Bay." That's not marketing. That's a promise this place has kept for over a century.

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Our friends in Oregon also made the list with a place called Huber's Cafe in Portland.

Portland's oldest restaurant, established in 1879, Huber's owes its soul to Jim Louie, a Chinese immigrant hired in 1891 whose roast turkey recipe became legendary, and whose family has run the place for four generations since. The tableside flaming Spanish Coffee is a theater all its own. In a city that loves a good origin story, Huber's is the original.

Only In Your State is a neat site that showcases different reason to travel to various states. Always love to see these spots like legendary places that you may not have known about, otherwise.