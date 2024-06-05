Since 1948, The First Dairy Queen in Washington is Still Open Today

Although Dairy Queen didn't originate in Washington State (it's a product of Illinois) Washington did get its first Dairy Queen just a few years after they started their business.

And that first Dairy Queen in Washington is still open for business.

In fact, someone is probably ordering a Blizzard there as we speak.

Dairy Queen

where is the oldest dairy queen in Washgington state?

You'll find the original Dairy Queen and first for the entire Pacific Northwest in Vancouver, WA.

Although Vancouver is now home to several DQ locations, the one in the Shumway neighborhood is open today and has been there since 1948 -- around 75 years.

Found at 2707 Main Street in Vancouver, it's still your humble Dairy Queen though this may be designed a little different than most are used to.

This one has a drive-thru and walk-up window. Perfect for those without cars.

dairy queen vancouver modern Google loading...

And, through the years, though the logo has changed and even the building its in may have had a remodel along the way, it's the same one from all the way back in the '40s.

Here is what it looked like back in 2007.

dairy queen vancouver modern Google loading...

No matter the look or the menu, it's nice to know that the oldest Dairy Queen is still open for business and, from the looks of it, they don't make a huge deal out of it. It's Dairy Queen. Maybe a piece of history for fans of DQ in the Northwest, but all are welcome.

And, if you're wondering about the original Illinois location, unfortunately, it's no longer a Dairy Queen but the building is considered a landmark so the building still stands in some fashion -- just don't expect to order a Peanut Buster Parfait from that place any time soon.

Find out more about the oldest Dairy Queen in Washington State from OnlyInYourState.com.

BEAUTIFUL: These Are the Best Scenic Drives in Washington It's time to hit the road— Stacker compiled a list of the best scenic drives in Washington using data from Tripadvisor as of March 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 50 Washington Innovations Invention and innovation happen all over the world, all the time - but there's no denying that Washington State has contributed a distinct collection of ideas that have changed the world. Here's a look at over 100 years of innovations created in Washington, as chronicled in part by the Washington State Department of Commerce Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

LOOK: Washington State's 33 Endangered Species There are endangered species everywhere in the world, but it can be hard to remember that some of them are close to home. Here are Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW)'s list of endangered species in the state, as last revised in February 2022 Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton