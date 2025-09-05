Rewind Washington was announced for Washington State.

This show promises to tap into your inner-nostalgia with everything from the TV shows you watched growing up, the movies you watched growing up, the music you listened to growing up, and the sports stars of the time.

Read More: Gone but Not Forgotten Restaurants in Yakima

If you have a hankerin' for the good ol' days, this show is bound to scratch every throwback itch you could possibly have.

Get our free mobile app

The guest list is already starting to load up as well.

They just announced voice of Dora the Explorer, Kathleen Herles, will be live in person at this show.

They announced Punky Brewster star, Soleil Moon Frye.

Peacock even uploaded the first 5 minutes of the Punky Brewster TV show to get you ready to rewatch the entire series.

Read More: Hidden Gem Store in Yakima Sells Games and Toys from the '80s

They also announced Kathy Coleman and Wesley Eure, both from the classic show Land of the Lost.

The special effects of this classic Sid and Marty Krofft production sure look dated now, but Saturday mornings in the '70s, this was as good as it gets for home TV sets.

Many, many more guests are yet to be announced as well. Keep an eye on the Rewind Washington Facebook page for more updates.

This show is coming to Puyallup at the fairgrounds on March 28 - 29.

Did Anyone Watch These TV Shows in the 1980s and 1990s? While you might think “watching while distracted” is a modern habit, even back in the day the TV was just… there, humming along while you did other things. These were the shows that weren’t exactly “must-see TV,” more like “might-see TV” — part of the culture, but you had to wonder: who was actually watching? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Guess the '80s Faces: How Many Do You Recognize? Before social media, these '80s icons earned their fame the hard way — and while some are still in the spotlight, others may be harder to place today. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LET'S GO Back to the '80s: The Coolest Cars and the Ads That Sold Them Whether you dreamed of cruising in a Porsche 944 like Jake Ryan, showing off in an IROC-Z, or riding shotgun with KITT from Knight Rider, the cars of the '80s had something for everyone. Some were fast, some were flashy, and some just got you to tennis practice. Keep scrolling to see the most iconic cars of the decade — and the ads that convinced us we needed them. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All Take a trip back to summer in the ’70s and ’80s — when Ring Pops ruled, bikes meant freedom, and Press Your Luck kicked off the day. These photos hit all the nostalgic notes. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

25 Board Games That We All Played in the '70s From well-known favorites like Clue to cult classics like Masterpiece, these 1970s board games bring a wave of nostalgia for a time when life felt simpler — and maybe even a little more exciting. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz