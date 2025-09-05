New Nostalgia-Based Event Announced for Washington State – Rewind Washington
Rewind Washington was announced for Washington State.
This show promises to tap into your inner-nostalgia with everything from the TV shows you watched growing up, the movies you watched growing up, the music you listened to growing up, and the sports stars of the time.
If you have a hankerin' for the good ol' days, this show is bound to scratch every throwback itch you could possibly have.
The guest list is already starting to load up as well.
They just announced voice of Dora the Explorer, Kathleen Herles, will be live in person at this show.
They announced Punky Brewster star, Soleil Moon Frye.
Peacock even uploaded the first 5 minutes of the Punky Brewster TV show to get you ready to rewatch the entire series.
They also announced Kathy Coleman and Wesley Eure, both from the classic show Land of the Lost.
The special effects of this classic Sid and Marty Krofft production sure look dated now, but Saturday mornings in the '70s, this was as good as it gets for home TV sets.
Many, many more guests are yet to be announced as well. Keep an eye on the Rewind Washington Facebook page for more updates.
This show is coming to Puyallup at the fairgrounds on March 28 - 29.
