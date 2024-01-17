No Sled? No Problem! Here are 5 Things You Can Use In Lieu of Sleds on a WA Snow Day
Growing up in Yakima we had a few decent sledding spots from the Franklin Terraces to many of our local schools, like that awesome one in West Valley. But maybe you don't have access to a sled or they're all sold out in your local stores. What do you use? Well, here are just a few ideas of things you can use instead of a sled if you don't have one readily available for you.
Tote
The best part with using a tote like this is you have your own personal device. If you can fit inside, it should be fun. And, if you don't, maybe you can just use the lid. There you go! Two sledding devices for the price of one.
Pool Floaties
Who says pool floatation devices need to be only used in the pool? Sure, there's a risk it'll pop but that's the price you gotta pay to use this thing all year 'round.
Cardboard Box
When in doubt, go for the broken-down cardboard box. That seems to always work. The more you use it it may get soggy so use it quick.
Garbage Can lid
I don't really see old fashioned garbage cans anymore but in the 80s and 90s this was my go-to sled if needed.
Garbage Bag
Best with this is you can get a whole box of them for you and all your friends. Especially those really thick ones used for lawncare, those work the best.
Happy sledding!
