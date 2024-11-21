Popular Mexican Restaurant in Yakima Closes Suddenly

The best, most authentic Mexican food you'll find anywhere in Washington State is found right here in the Yakima Valley.

Any authentic dish you could dream up, one of our local establishments is bound to be able to prepare it for you.

With several Mexican restaurants to choose from, anyone is bound to have their favorite. It could be a location or even could be one of our many local food truck-options we have throughout the Yakima Valley.

There's one place in particular that, no matter when I go or even what time of day, there always seems to be people there both eating and in line to place their order.

That's why it came as a bit of a shock for me to learn they were closing.

What Mexican Restaurant in Yakima is closing?

Nino's Mexican Grill just announced they are closing their location on Washington in Union Gap.

This was announced the day of the closure on November 20th.

No reason was giving, just that it was closed.

If you love Nino's Mexican Grill it's not the end of the world.

The Nino's Mexican Grill on 40th and Summitview is still open and ready to serve you.

It's just their location in Union Gap is no longer an option.

This is unfortunate because it was a great location, especially to grab something to eat before watching a movie at the Majestic. Sad to see them lose this Union Gap location, but they're not gone out of the valley as you can still visit Nino's in Yakima on Summitview.