Did you learn the poem in preschool or early elementary school?

Red means stop.

Green means go.

Yellow means wait,

even if you're late.

Well, they may have to revise it soon as there's a 4th color that was recently introduced to some traffic signals around the United States.

What is the new color, and why?

What is the new color on the traffic light?

In some major cities they're testing out a new white light at the bottom of the traffic signal.

This is more for self-driving cars.

When we drive up to an intersection, let's say, on the corner of 56th and Chestnut where there's a 4 way stop, we know when it's our turn to go next. Or if it's at the same time of a 4-way stop and you're waiting for them to go but they give you the 'go ahead' so you graciously accept, that's fine because we're the ones behind the wheel.

But what if there's nobody behind the wheel?

It's proposed that this white light would be for self-driving cars when more than one self-driving car is at an intersection. It would quickly decide which car should go first to keep traffic moving as smoothly as possible.

There is a new white light that went into a town in New York for busses. This could be the start for that to introduce these to traffic lights.

As more and more self-driving cars are getting on the roads I and the fact you'd need to change every traffic light, this may be a project that takes years, maybe even decades. Definitely bigger cities first so how long it'd take to get to Yakima, I'm not sure.

I mean, have you seen some of the other drivers? I wish some people would stop driving and let the robots take over.

It's something to look out for in the future.

