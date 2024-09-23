Is a New Burgerville Location Bound for Washington?
Is your mouth watering yet, because mine sure is! I've heard a rumor that Burgerville is looking to open up a new location in Washington State!
You can find out all kinds of stuff by snooping around on LinkedIn, which is how I first saw the Burgerville news.
Washington currently has Burgerville locations in Camas, Vancouver (where its headquarters are), and Battle Ground. Their new development manager has expressed desires to keep expanding the brand in a new city.
I've never been to a Burgerville, but I've heard good things about it. I know that they use Walla Walla onions though, thanks to YouTube, ha!
If you're interested in recommending a site for a new Burgerville location near you, reach out to my friend Yohar, who used to work at Valley Mall and is now a big-time vice-president for a retail servicing company!
One of the reasons locals and visitors love eating at Burgerville is because they support local and regional vendors. They use Tillamook cheese from Oregon, and as noted earlier, they get those big, juicy onions from Walla Walla.
Other top notch local burger chains that aren't national but are considered regional food giants include:
Founded in the 1950s in Seattle.
Founded in Seattle in 1969.
Founded in Union Gap
Created during the 80s in Yakima.
I couldn't find any history on this one, but I know they have several locations all around Washington, including Selah, Yakima, and Tacoma.
The first Artic Circle restaurant was built in Utah, but the only remaining one in Washington is in Yakima.
@rudolphfamilytravels Shoutout to Burgerville!~~~~~~~~ The chain uses 100% wind power for all of its restaurants and headquarters, and is the largest chain in America to do so. In 2004, Burgerville switched to range-fed beef raised without hormones and antibiotics.In 2007, it began composting food waste which is expected to result in an 85% reduction in waste and $100,000 annual savings. #oregon #burger #food #travel #journey #explore #pack #move #motivate #new #life #bye #friends #family #oregoncheck #oregongirl ♬ original sound - Johnny Sibilly
