Are we supposed to forget spending money on those gorgeous flowers (you know the usual suspects like lilies, daffodils, roses, and tulips) and put all that money towards a condo rental for Mother's Day? (I say why not both, ha!) Washington moms are starting to say, "Hold my flowers! I want a Momcation for Mother's Day!"

Mothers Day 2025 Top 3 Momcation Spots in WA Jon Tyson on Unsplash loading...

Washington Moms Say They Want You to Get Them a Momcation for Mother's Day

According to some spicy moms who have decided to speak their minds (for once) to let us know that, sure, the cards, flowers, Mother's Day chocolate bunnies, massage gift certificates, and breakfasts in bed are all truly sweet, kind, and thoughtful, but what we really want is to take a break from all of y'all! (I say y'all because I'm originally from The South and I just can't stop saying the word.)

A survey from Present.com reveals we moms also want y'all to clean the house while we're gone on our 'Momcations.'

The San Juan Islands were voted as the #1 choice for a Momcation on Present.com.

The Perfect Mother's Day Gift for WA Moms_ A 'MOMCATION' Lorin Lindell on Unsplash/Canva loading...

The top three vacation picks by the mothers surveyed who live in Washington State are:

#3: Lake Chelan

#2: Leavenworth

#1: San Juan Islands

Oregon moms prefer Cannon Beach as their top spot according to the survey.

"A day on the bay 🌊🐳🐚 Explore the Salish Sea, Bellingham Bay, and the San Juan Islands with San Juan Cruises! After departing from the Bellingham Cruise Terminal, spend the day soaking in the peak of the Pacific Northwest." - Lorin Lindell on Unsplash

I've only been to two of those locations and let me tell you that out of those three choices, the San Juan Islands would be my pick for #1, too! All that natural beauty surrounded by the Puget Sound, listening to the waves, possibly spotting some orcas, feeling like time has stood still and that I am in paradise without having to stress about work or my kid's schoolwork (ha)--it just sounds like pure bliss to me.

Where would YOU go?

If you or the mom in your life would rather escape to Oregon for a Momcation, she should check out these gorgeous and soul-soothing relaxing scenic hikes below!

