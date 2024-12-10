What is your love language?

Well, there's five to choose from. Some are more stronger than others by many. You may even have a couple. Knowing your love language and knowing the language of love from your partner may even increase your bond as just because your love language is yours doesn't mean your partner will understand that until you tell them.

And, from that, what is the most popular love language in Washington State?

What are the 5 different Love Languages?

Words of Affirmation: Saying the quiet part out loud. Compliments and all that.

Quality Time: Just chillin', sitting on the couch watching a show together or going for a walk, so long as you're together doing literally anything.

Acts of Service: Doing favors as needed. It could putting together a new table or picking them up from the airport. Lots of ways to be someone's white knight.

Physical Touch: Hugs and holding hands can mean the world to someone who has this love langauge.

Gifts Giving/Receiving: It's the thought that counts and for people with this love language the thought is everything.

What is the most popular love language in Washington State

According to Dating News, the most popular in Washington State is Words of Affirmation.

Turns out people in Washington love hearing phrases such as, "You look amazing in that flannel," and, "You're doing a great job driving 60 in the left lane on I-90."

You see the other states as well on Dating News like our friends in Oregon who's preferred love language is physical touch.

