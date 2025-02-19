Mental health is very important to anyone anywhere around the world.

Mental health can take the form of a lot of things from ADHD to stress to even phobias and addiction can all be considered forms of mental health.

Thanks to the Internet and with more and more research being done, and with social influencers being more open about their mental health issues and how they handle it, people may opt to Google ways to help them with their struggles.

Get our free mobile app

The people at Manhattan Mental Health Counseling found the most googled mental health questions for each state.

Let's have a look at our state as well as a few others.

What is the Most Googled Mental Health-Related Question in Washington State?

For Washington State, the most Googled is obsessive-compulsive disorder or OCD.

From Manhattan Mental Health Counseling:

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) affects many individuals in a way that’s often invisible to the outside world. For people in states like California and Illinois, OCD is the most googled mental health concern, with many searching “Why do I keep doing the same things over and over again?”. OCD’s intrusive thoughts and compulsions often lead to distress, making it critical for individuals to seek information about how to cope or get diagnosed.

But what about some of our neighboring states?

What is the Most Googled Mental Health-Related Question in Oregon?

They say Oregon's most Googled mental health-related question is about depression.

What is the Most Googled Mental Health-Related Question in California?

California joins Washington with OCD as well.

What is the Most Googled Mental Health-Related Question in Idaho?

Paranoid is what was listed for Idaho.

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system