Did you know October is National Energy Awareness Month? Well, it seems like every month has a lot of things to be aware of and one thing we should be aware of in any month is how much energy we use.

The average family spends about $2,000 on utilities every year. But how does that average compare to the most and least energy efficient states in the good ol' United States of America?

When it comes to knowing how to take are of ourselves and our surroundings. The state we love on the planet we love, we all have to do our part to make sure we keep it going for future generations.

It was no surprise to me that Washington State came in first place is most energy efficient states in all of the United States.





Wallet Hub took into account the home energy efficiency rank and auto energy efficiency rank. And, though, both of those are not number 1 for Washington with South Dakota being number one for home and Maryland was number one for auto, Washington State still came out on top.

Along with being number one overall Washington State was second place for home, third for transportation efficiency and only 20th place for vehicle-fuel efficiency.

Here are the Top 10:

Washington

New York

California

Vermont

Utah, Massachusetts

Oregon

Minnesota

Rhode Island

Colorado

Worst place, if you're curious, goes straight to South Carolina followed by Alabama, West Virginia, Mississippi and Wyoming.

Hawaii and Alaska were not included on this list.

