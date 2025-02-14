Most Charming Restaurant in WA Used to be a Train Station
When choosing a restaurant to go out and enjoy a meal, sometimes it's not just about the food, it's about the atmosphere.
Sure, they have places where the food is amazing but the inside just look like a brick building. Again, nothing wrong with that, but sometimes you want a little of everything.
The foodie website Love Food listed the most charming restaurant in every state and the charming place in Washington State ranked very high on the list. Of all 50 states, this place came within the top 10.
#7 to be exact.
Introducing The Depot Restaurant in Seaview, WA.
Or, if you've been to Seaview, you're probably very familiar with this place.
The building has been around since 1905 as a train station but now it's the dishes that come and go from the kitchen as opposed to training coming and going.
From LoveFood.com:
Built in 1905 and originally used as a train station for the Clam Shell Railroad, The Depot Restaurant is now a fine dining restaurant with an international wine list and oodles of charm. The restaurant is just blocks away from the Pacific Ocean and has a menu of fresh seafood, salads, vegetarian dishes, and steaks. There's a heated patio, plus the spot retains some original features, including a ticket window – which is now the perfect place for people watching.
It's also deceivingly big on the inside.
Amazing food on the menu from traditional burgers and fries to fresh seafood, what looks like amazing clam chowder, and so much more.
Seaview, WA is located in the Southwest corner of Washington State, just south of Long Beach. If you take 101 to get to Long Beach you'll turn north to get to Long Beach at the intersection in Seaview.
LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Do You Know the Signature Dish in Each State?
Gallery Credit: Stacker
16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums
Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening
LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today
Gallery Credit: Stacker
SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State
Gallery Credit: Stacker