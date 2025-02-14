When choosing a restaurant to go out and enjoy a meal, sometimes it's not just about the food, it's about the atmosphere.

Sure, they have places where the food is amazing but the inside just look like a brick building. Again, nothing wrong with that, but sometimes you want a little of everything.

The foodie website Love Food listed the most charming restaurant in every state and the charming place in Washington State ranked very high on the list. Of all 50 states, this place came within the top 10.

#7 to be exact.

Introducing The Depot Restaurant in Seaview, WA.

Google Google loading...

Or, if you've been to Seaview, you're probably very familiar with this place.

The building has been around since 1905 as a train station but now it's the dishes that come and go from the kitchen as opposed to training coming and going.

From LoveFood.com:

Built in 1905 and originally used as a train station for the Clam Shell Railroad, The Depot Restaurant is now a fine dining restaurant with an international wine list and oodles of charm. The restaurant is just blocks away from the Pacific Ocean and has a menu of fresh seafood, salads, vegetarian dishes, and steaks. There's a heated patio, plus the spot retains some original features, including a ticket window – which is now the perfect place for people watching.

It's also deceivingly big on the inside.

Amazing food on the menu from traditional burgers and fries to fresh seafood, what looks like amazing clam chowder, and so much more.

Seaview, WA is located in the Southwest corner of Washington State, just south of Long Beach. If you take 101 to get to Long Beach you'll turn north to get to Long Beach at the intersection in Seaview.

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Do You Know the Signature Dish in Each State? Stacker compiled a list of the signature dishes in each U.S. state, consulting local newspapers, histories, and recipe collections. Gallery Credit: Stacker

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker