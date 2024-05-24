When it comes to dining, to some, atmosphere is everything.

How the lights are set, the decor, the plating -- all that can be taken into consideration on how a place becomes known for their setting.

People just posted a list of the 50 most beautiful restaurants in the United States giving one state their most beautiful.

What is the most beautiful restaurant in the United States?

According to People, the most beautiful restaurant in the United States is a place called Deep Dive in Seattle, WA.

I've never been, but this place sounds like an art museum that happens to serve amazing food and cocktails.

To make it more interesting, they don't allow minors and request you don't just walk in with your casual attire.

They want to make sure your visit to Deep Dive is a beautiful experience, both for you and the location.

Don't let the name fool you, this hot spot is far from a dive bar.

Though probably best known for their drinks, the food looks amazing as well. Something to nibble on while having a cocktail and enjoying the company of those with you.

Stepping into this place sounds like an amazing experience. How it looks, how the drinks look, the food looks -- it's an all-in-one expereience.

Next time you're in the Seattle area and looking for a nice dining experience before a concert or something, you may want to check out Deep Dive to see for yourself.

See the other beautiful restaurants on People's website.

BEAUTIFUL: These Are the Best Scenic Drives in Washington It's time to hit the road— Stacker compiled a list of the best scenic drives in Washington using data from Tripadvisor as of March 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 50 Washington Innovations Invention and innovation happen all over the world, all the time - but there's no denying that Washington State has contributed a distinct collection of ideas that have changed the world. Here's a look at over 100 years of innovations created in Washington, as chronicled in part by the Washington State Department of Commerce Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

LOOK: Washington State's 33 Endangered Species There are endangered species everywhere in the world, but it can be hard to remember that some of them are close to home. Here are Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW)'s list of endangered species in the state, as last revised in February 2022 Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton