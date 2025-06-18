Imagine talking to the store or the mall from the parking lot and notice a $20 on the ground.

"Hey! It must be my lucky day!"

You glance around to make sure it couldn't have come from someone else. It's unfortunately to lose cash as we all have, but it's all a circle of karma.

You lose some; you find some.

What's the new $20 scam

Well, there's a new scam that Fox 11 Los Angeles wants to warm you about that could be something that could happen to you.

It happened to this lady who didn't bend over to take the money.

In the video she mentions she ignored the money as it wasn't hers.

Get our free mobile app

When she got to the ATM to make a withdrawal, the scam artists approached her trying to give her the $20 claiming it was hers and she dropped it.

She knew it wasn't because, well, it wasn't.

How the $20 scam works

Then there, at the ATM, they were shoving the $20 into her pocketbook that was open as she was at the ATM, invading her space.

It was around that time when they left her along that her cash (what little of it) was still there.

It was her ATM that was now gone.

The ol' switcharoo - shoving the $20 in while slipping the ATM card out.

I'm not sure what could have happened if she would have taken the cash and went along with her day.

If I were in that situation, as I have in the past. if it's $20 or over I pick it up but bring it the nearest store to put in a lost and found. But as soon as I grabbed the cash, I may have been been approached, I'm not sure.

Either way, this may be a new scam to be cautious about.

Read More: #1 Bucket List Restaurant in WA

Read More: Rattlesnake Ridge Crack Updated Photo

Read More: Gone but Not Forgotten Restaurants in Yakima

Rediscover Nostalgia: 10 Antique Washington Radio Tools Let's reminisce about the Golden Age of radio equipment. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

LOOK: See Which Countries Will Get Highest Trump Tariffs Here's the list of the 32 countries being given the highest tariffs by the Trump White House Administration, in order from least to greatest as of April 9, 2025. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Central Washington Store Where it's Christmas All Year Round There's a store in Leavenworth, WA, that sells Christmas items (and even a few Halloween items) all year long. It's always Christmas at Kris Kringl in Leavenworth. Gallery Credit: John Riggs

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born Looking back on trends from 1924 through 2023, Stacker gathered a list of toys that came out each holiday season that captivated the public zeitgeist. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz