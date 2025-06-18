That Lucky $20 Could Lead To Trouble in WA
Imagine talking to the store or the mall from the parking lot and notice a $20 on the ground.
"Hey! It must be my lucky day!"
You glance around to make sure it couldn't have come from someone else. It's unfortunately to lose cash as we all have, but it's all a circle of karma.
You lose some; you find some.
What's the new $20 scam
Well, there's a new scam that Fox 11 Los Angeles wants to warm you about that could be something that could happen to you.
It happened to this lady who didn't bend over to take the money.
In the video she mentions she ignored the money as it wasn't hers.
When she got to the ATM to make a withdrawal, the scam artists approached her trying to give her the $20 claiming it was hers and she dropped it.
She knew it wasn't because, well, it wasn't.
How the $20 scam works
Then there, at the ATM, they were shoving the $20 into her pocketbook that was open as she was at the ATM, invading her space.
It was around that time when they left her along that her cash (what little of it) was still there.
It was her ATM that was now gone.
The ol' switcharoo - shoving the $20 in while slipping the ATM card out.
I'm not sure what could have happened if she would have taken the cash and went along with her day.
If I were in that situation, as I have in the past. if it's $20 or over I pick it up but bring it the nearest store to put in a lost and found. But as soon as I grabbed the cash, I may have been been approached, I'm not sure.
Either way, this may be a new scam to be cautious about.
Read More: #1 Bucket List Restaurant in WA
Read More: Rattlesnake Ridge Crack Updated Photo
Read More: Gone but Not Forgotten Restaurants in Yakima
Rediscover Nostalgia: 10 Antique Washington Radio Tools
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
LOOK: See Which Countries Will Get Highest Trump Tariffs
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
Central Washington Store Where it's Christmas All Year Round
Gallery Credit: John Riggs
LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet
LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz