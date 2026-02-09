Everyone's favorite candy coated chocolates are going through a voluntary product recall that, if consumed and you're affected, could lead to serious harm for yourself.

This recall of repackaged M&M's involves more than 6,000 units shipped across 20 states.

Repackaged M&M's recall could affect you

The FDA recall calls for several varieties of repackaged M&M's being recalled due to undeclared allergens.

They're calling this a Class II recall meaning that if you're allergic to something undeclared like milk, soy, peanuts, it could cause irreversible harm.

Look out for repackaged M&M's Peanut candies that say Make Your Mark.

Item: BB471BG

Lot: M1823200

Best By 4/30/2026

This recall also calls for repackaged M&Ms that some teams or businesses use from these companies.

Next Up

Smith Pro

Jaxport, Jacksonville Port Authority

Climax Molybdenum, A Freeport-McMoRan Company

University of Maryland, School of Public Policy

Liberty University Environmental Health & Safety

Subaru

Trinity Cyb3r

andy Treats

JSE, Jordan & Skala Engineers

Dropbox DocSend

PP, Prosperity Promotions

Northwest Indian College Foundation

FES Branding Solutions

Berkshire Hathaway Guard Insurance Companies

merry maids Annual

Conference

BW, Best Western

Morgan Stanley

tufin

Compliments of Pioneer

A.D. Morgan, Construction Manager, Design Builder, General Contractor

Adobe

xfinity

Fundermax Interiors

White Cup

Acadia Commercial

Aviagen

ORG Expo

Make Your Mark

All to consider.

States effected by this repackaged M&M's recall

20 states are listed as part of this recall including Washington State.

Other states include Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Read more from the official FDA notice.