Massive Repackaged M&M’s Product Recall in 20 States including WA
Everyone's favorite candy coated chocolates are going through a voluntary product recall that, if consumed and you're affected, could lead to serious harm for yourself.
This recall of repackaged M&M's involves more than 6,000 units shipped across 20 states.
Repackaged M&M's recall could affect you
The FDA recall calls for several varieties of repackaged M&M's being recalled due to undeclared allergens.
They're calling this a Class II recall meaning that if you're allergic to something undeclared like milk, soy, peanuts, it could cause irreversible harm.
Look out for repackaged M&M's Peanut candies that say Make Your Mark.
Item: BB471BG
Lot: M1823200
Best By 4/30/2026
This recall also calls for repackaged M&Ms that some teams or businesses use from these companies.
Next Up
Smith Pro
Jaxport, Jacksonville Port Authority
Climax Molybdenum, A Freeport-McMoRan Company
University of Maryland, School of Public Policy
Liberty University Environmental Health & Safety
Subaru
Trinity Cyb3r
andy Treats
JSE, Jordan & Skala Engineers
Dropbox DocSend
PP, Prosperity Promotions
Northwest Indian College Foundation
FES Branding Solutions
Berkshire Hathaway Guard Insurance Companies
merry maids Annual
Conference
BW, Best Western
Morgan Stanley
tufin
Compliments of Pioneer
A.D. Morgan, Construction Manager, Design Builder, General Contractor
Adobe
xfinity
Fundermax Interiors
White Cup
Acadia Commercial
Aviagen
ORG Expo
Make Your Mark
All to consider.
States effected by this repackaged M&M's recall
20 states are listed as part of this recall including Washington State.
Other states include Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Read more from the official FDA notice.
