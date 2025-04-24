Twilight Star, Michael Welch’ to Be in Yakima at Fan Fest Northwest This Fall
Fan Fest Northwest is sure shaping up to be an amazing time in Yakima.
This fall, October 11th, the Yakima Convention Center will be filled with cosplayers, gamers, sci-fi enthusiasts, and fans of all things awesome to celebrate everything that sparks joy in their world.
One of the fun notions that fan fests like this bring are celebrity guests.
These are people you've seen on TV or in movies, voices from your favorite animated shows and video games, industry people behind making your favorite memories, and so much more.
Fan Fest Northwest just announced their first guest and it's a big one.
Michael Welch is coming to Fan Fest Northwest in Yakima
TV and movie star Michael Welch will be at Fan Fest Northwest on October 11th, 2025.
Michael Welch has more than 100 credits to his name from all of the projects he has done.
Some of the ones to highlight would be the Twilight movies where he played Mike Newton.
You can also see Michael Welch in Z Nation and Joan of Arcadia where he played Luke Girardi.
He was also Ryan in Quantum Leap, Kyle in Lucifer, Jake Barnes in Grimm, Syd in Criminal Minds, and a lot more.
He was even Artim in Star Trek: Insurrection when he was much younger.
Find out more about Fan Fest Northwest on their website.
Follow Fan Fest Northwest on Facebook for more updates.
