Fan Fest Northwest is sure shaping up to be an amazing time in Yakima.

This fall, October 11th, the Yakima Convention Center will be filled with cosplayers, gamers, sci-fi enthusiasts, and fans of all things awesome to celebrate everything that sparks joy in their world.

One of the fun notions that fan fests like this bring are celebrity guests.

These are people you've seen on TV or in movies, voices from your favorite animated shows and video games, industry people behind making your favorite memories, and so much more.

Fan Fest Northwest just announced their first guest and it's a big one.

Michael Welch is coming to Fan Fest Northwest in Yakima

michael welch fan fest northwest Getty Images loading...

TV and movie star Michael Welch will be at Fan Fest Northwest on October 11th, 2025.

Michael Welch has more than 100 credits to his name from all of the projects he has done.

Some of the ones to highlight would be the Twilight movies where he played Mike Newton.

You can also see Michael Welch in Z Nation and Joan of Arcadia where he played Luke Girardi.

He was also Ryan in Quantum Leap, Kyle in Lucifer, Jake Barnes in Grimm, Syd in Criminal Minds, and a lot more.

He was even Artim in Star Trek: Insurrection when he was much younger.

Find out more about Fan Fest Northwest on their website.

Follow Fan Fest Northwest on Facebook for more updates.

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 25 of the Most Expensive Divorces of all Time All is fair in love and war, and 2022 was a year filled with celebrity breakups. Stacker highlights 25 of the most expensive divorces of all time, based on our independent research. Gallery Credit: Stacker

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey. Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

PEEK INSIDE: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price

See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House: