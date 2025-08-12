Living in a small town can have its perks. Easy access to just about anything you need, no traffic, you can just enjoy life your way.

Financial website GoBankingRates.com listed the richest small towns in every state.

Spoiler Alert: It's not in Eastern Washington.

Where is the richest small town in Washington State?

That honor belongs to Medina, Washington.

You'll find Medina right next to Bellevue right up against the water looking out into Seattle over Lake Washington.

Small Population, High Real Estate

Medina is a pretty tiny town by itself. The population is only just over 3,100 people.

In comparison, it's about as big as Zillah as far as population goes.

Try to imagine the town of Zillah but the average household income is $208,500 with multi-million dollar mansions, a swank golf course and houses with docks on the water that have their boats.

Why Medina is a Great Place to Live

One major benefit is, although it's right next to Bellevue, it's not Bellevue. It's still its own thing so it's far more quite and less busy. However, if you need to get into town it's only a few minutes away.

Seattle is just across the bridge as well for all of your Seattle-stuff needs.

Reasons why Medina may not be good for you

It's expensive. Like, very expensive.

Not only that but the town, itself, it does have a few things like a golf course and park with playground equipment. However, if you need a trip to buy groceries you will, no doubt, need to drive into Bellevue for all of your main shopping.

Of course you may find what you need in a pinch at the corner grocery story in town.

Either way, it's fun to see what life is like to others

