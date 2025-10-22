Wouldn't it be nice to know where sick people were so you know where to avoid if necessary?

Well, it'd be one thing if someone had the flu at work or school, but measles, of all things, is making a comeback.

Fortunately, the have made an interactive measles map to track measles cases here in Washington State.

Measles Exposure Location Tracker

With measles being a thing all over again, The Washington State Department of Health made the online Measles Exposure Location Tracker.

This map is make from local health departments across WA. Very handy if you're planning a trip anywhere.

Especially with measles being very contagious and can linger in the air for up to two hours according to the DOH. If you're not vaccinated from the measles, you have a high risk of catching it from someone else.

So far, 11 cases of measles have been found in Washington State for this year of 2025.

This map only marks cases as recent as within 21 days.

Reason being 21 days is what they call the incubation period. If you get it, you'll know within 21 days. After that, this spot may be removed from the map. However, if you do get it, the spot may become your spot.

As of now, only one case

Fortunately, there's only one case of measles in all of Washington State according to the Measles Exposure Location Tracker.

There was a reported case at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

But it doesn't mean it'll be the last one, either. Keep an eye out and maybe bookmark this link.

