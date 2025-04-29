Exciting times for everyone in Central Washington and especially those here in the Yakima Valley.

Children's Village with their expanded medical wing is now equipped to provide maternal-fetal medicine right here in Central Washington.

What is Maternal-Fetal Medicine?

Maternal-Fetal Medicine (MFM) helps women during high risk pregnancies. This helps mothers who have high risk pregnancies running in their families, mothers with chronic health issues, and all other medical issues that may come from being pregnant. MFM benefits both the mother and the fetus.

With the addition of a local perinatologist, no longer will women here in the Yakima Valley need to drive all the way to Seattle or something for the needed additional care for their pregnancy when they have help right here at Children's Village in Yakima.

With the addition of the MFM to Children's Village in Yakima, this means more happy and healthy babies are in our future here in the Yakima Valley and to those who travel from out of town for all of the wonderful services Children's Village offers.

I can't wait to see what new additions will come to Children's Village in the years to come.

We love to showcase miracle children from right here in Central Washington every month. You can follow along for more great stories and catch up on our most recent miracle children.

There's always a new story every month so check back often.

Read more about some of our very own miracle children.

Meet Josue

Meet Shane

Meet Tate and Carter