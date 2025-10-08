Seattle Scientist Mary Brunkow Wins Nobel Prize In Medicine
The Nobel Prize is a huge honor to anyone who is awarded such a prestigious note of recognition.
Read More: This is the Fastest Growing City in Washington State
Imagine getting world-wide notoriety for doing your job, but finding a way to do your job better or find something about your job that makes it easier for everyone else.
Now imagine you win representing your area.
Oregon Live is reporting Mary Brunkow, a molecular biologist, won the Nobel Prize for science.
Read More: Can you Pitch a Tent on Yakima Sidewalks?
She used to live in Portland and went to St. Mary's Catholic school for girls but recently she's been working and living in Seattle.
Mary, along with Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi, won the Nobel Prize in medicine for their research on how the immune system prevents itself from attacking the body.
Funny enough, she ignored the first call from Sweden.
The news was slated to be delivered to her via phone call. She told Oregon Live that when she saw she was getting a call from Sweden, she didn't bother answering thinking it was probably spam.
She found out it was legit when AP came knocking on her front door to get a recent photo of her to include along with the announcement that Mary, along with the two others, won the Nobel Price in medicine for this huge breakthrough.
