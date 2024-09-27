Popular Online Retailer Plans to Open First Store in WA

Online shopping is becoming more and more of a way to go for buying anything. When you buy online it saves you a trip to the store, saves you from having to deal with people, saves you from over-spending with all the impulse buying that comes with shopping a retail store, and a lot more.

Though online shopping does have plenty of negatives like you can't actually try on the clothing and, if it doesn't fit, you have to return it. It would save you the trouble if returning it if you knew it'd fit in the first place.

There's a popular online clothing store that's just now getting some live brick-and-mortar locations in the United States in places like California, Texas, New York, and more.

What retail store is coming to Washington State

The Retail Bulletin announced that Mango is coming to Washington.

If you're not familiar with Mango it's a popular fashion store online that sells clothing at extremely low prices.

The type of place that lists jackets for $150 but sell it for $30.

With discount clothing shops like Shein, Temu, Wish, and just about any other store, the physical location will have the option where you can actually try on the clothing which helps greatly.

I have ordered clothing for myself that was listed as a XXL but because it was made in another country and using their standards it was more of a L than XXL.

Where will Mango be in Washington State?

You'll find Mango at the ever-popular Bellevue Square shopping mall. Great location for a store like this.

Look for this store next year with even more shops coming to more places around the U.S. by 2026.

