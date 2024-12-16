Product Recall on Popular Granola Bar Sold in WA
Granola bars is one of the most snackiest snacks one could snack upon snacking upon.
There is a product recall right now on a pretty popular granola bar.
This recall is voluntary but could save you a world if discomfort as a 'just in case' style of recall.
This is specifically for the MadeGood granola bars as they may have metal in them.
Fortunately, so far, nobody has reported any injuries or anything like that. It's just a potential threat.
The MadeGood website has also brought attention to this with more details on which items, exactly, are included in this recall.
But, still, enough for the FDA to call for a voluntary recall on the MadeGood granola bars of several varieties.
Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
Mixed Berry Granola Bars
Strawberry Granola Bars
Cookies & Crème Granola Bars
Chocolate Banana Granola Bars
Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars
Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars
Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars
This goes for any that have been sold since January of 2024 through November.
According to the FDA, if your 'best by' date has a Z after it (ie. 6/6/2024 Z) it is excluded from this recall.
Better safe than sorry. If you have any of these, don't risk it.
MadeGood said refunds are available where you found this product. You're welcome to call 855-215-5695 during business hours for more details as well.
