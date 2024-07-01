Lust After These Luxury Kitchens Inside These Washington State Mansions

Listed courtesy of Compass via SothebysRealty.com

ME: (daydreaming) What is the ONE room that can make or break a house for sale?

UNIVERSE: The KITCHEN!

Kitchen trends, they are a-changin'! Some of us have happy memories of eating family meals in the kitchen, while others like me, still have nightmares about the kitchens in our childhood homes. (That's because I hated doing the dishes.)

I've noticed a trend toward newer homes that are built with a heavy focus on the open concept kitchen islands here in Washington.

Northwest MLS and Windermere Real Estate Midtown via theagencyre.com
Some reports say that you'll need to make an income of at least $200,000 a year to afford a home in Seattle. I certainly don't make anywhere near that much so I just keep  on trying to manifest my way to a luxury lifestyle!

 

That reminds me, I need to buy a lottery ticket tonight!

via GIPHY

 

In my off time, I love checking out Zillow.com and just daydreaming my BUNS off.

DREAM BIG, amirite?

"‘Kitchen trends are evolving into a more luxurious direction this year, as more designers and architects explore innovative ways to use materials and textures, and promote high levels of artistry and craftsmanship in our cooking spaces." - Ginger Curtis via Homes & Gardens

 

I went to Fathom Realty's website earlier this afternoon because I had wanted to see if I could rent out the famous houseboat from the movie, Sleepless in Seattle. (I think I saw it advertised as a rental somewhere on Facebook or someplace.)

Their real estate website grabbed my attention straightaway with all their listings of multi-million dollar mansions.

I decided to peek at the kitchens inside these homes. Let's see what the rich & fabulous in Washington state are workin' with!

This is a 24 million-dollar home in Seattle. It even has its own name: The Bluff.

Coldwell Banker Bain via FathomRealty.com
This is the kitchen in The Bluff! It's equipped with a dishwasher, double oven, fridge, stove, and an oven range. Oh my goodness, it's a beauty!

Coldwell Banker Bain via FathomRealty.com
THAT WAS FUN! Let's look at a kitchen in another unaffordable (for me) home for sale.

Here is a $12,000,000 abode, also located in Seattle. It's located on an umpteenth floor.

Realogics Sotheby's Int'l Rlty via FathomRealty.com
Here's the kitchen! Wow, it's so spacious! I love how it has an open concept.

DERRICK LOUIE, Realogics Sotheby's Int'l Rlty via FathomRealty.com
I'm also drooling over this home's closet, but that's another story for another day!

Kevin Scott, Realogics Sotheby's Int'l Rlty via FathomRealty.com
If I look at any more of these luxury home kitchens, I might spontaneously combust, but here's one more.

 

This is a $5M home near Olympia.

Morrison House Sothebys Intl via olympicsir.com
Morrison House Sothebys Intl via olympicsir.com
If you want to daydream over more luxury kitchens and see how "the other half lives", try Sothebys International!

Here is another fun read:

