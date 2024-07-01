Lust After These Luxury Kitchens Inside These Washington State Mansions

ME: (daydreaming) What is the ONE room that can make or break a house for sale?

UNIVERSE : The KITCHEN!

Kitchen trends, they are a-changin'! Some of us have happy memories of eating family meals in the kitchen, while others like me, still have nightmares about the kitchens in our childhood homes. (That's because I hated doing the dishes.)

I've noticed a trend toward newer homes that are built with a heavy focus on the open concept kitchen islands here in Washington.

Northwest MLS and Windermere Real Estate Midtown via theagencyre Northwest MLS and Windermere Real Estate Midtown via theagencyre.com loading...

Some reports say that you'll need to make an income of at least $200,000 a year to afford a home in Seattle. I certainly don't make anywhere near that much so I just keep on trying to manifest my way to a luxury lifestyle!

That reminds me, I need to buy a lottery ticket tonight!



via GIPHY

In my off time, I love checking out Zillow.com and just daydreaming my BUNS off.

DREAM BIG, amirite?

"‘Kitchen trends are evolving into a more luxurious direction this year, as more designers and architects explore innovative ways to use materials and textures, and promote high levels of artistry and craftsmanship in our cooking spaces." - Ginger Curtis via Homes & Gardens

I went to Fathom Realty's website earlier this afternoon because I had wanted to see if I could rent out the famous houseboat from the movie, Sleepless in Seattle. (I think I saw it advertised as a rental somewhere on Facebook or someplace.)

Their real estate website grabbed my attention straightaway with all their listings of multi-million dollar mansions.

I decided to peek at the kitchens inside these homes. Let's see what the rich & fabulous in Washington state are workin' with!

This is a 24 million-dollar home in Seattle. It even has its own name: The Bluff.

The Bluff in Seattle Coldwell Banker Bain via FathomRealty.com loading...

This is the kitchen in The Bluff! It's equipped with a dishwasher, double oven, fridge, stove, and an oven range. Oh my goodness, it's a beauty!

Kitchen in a 24 Million dollar Seattle home Coldwell Banker Bain via FathomRealty.com loading...

THAT WAS FUN! Let's look at a kitchen in another unaffordable (for me) home for sale.

Here is a $12,000,000 abode, also located in Seattle. It's located on an umpteenth floor.

defaultOutdoor Look at 12M home in Seattle Realogics Sotheby's Int'l Rlty via FathomRealty.com loading...

Here's the kitchen! Wow, it's so spacious! I love how it has an open concept.

Realogics Sotheby's Int'l Rlty via FathomRealty.com DERRICK LOUIE, Realogics Sotheby's Int'l Rlty via FathomRealty.com loading...

I'm also drooling over this home's closet, but that's another story for another day!

Closet Realogics Sotheby's Int'l Rlty via FathomRealty.com Kevin Scott, Realogics Sotheby's Int'l Rlty via FathomRealty.com loading...

If I look at any more of these luxury home kitchens, I might spontaneously combust, but here's one more.

This is a $5M home near Olympia.

Lake Saint Clair Home for sale Morrison House Sothebys Intl via olympicsir.com loading...

Kitchen in Olympia Morrison House Sothebys Intl via olympicsir.com loading...

If you want to daydream over more luxury kitchens and see how "the other half lives", try Sothebys International!

Here is another fun read:

