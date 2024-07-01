Lust After These Luxury Kitchens Inside These Washington State Mansions
ME: (daydreaming) What is the ONE room that can make or break a house for sale?
UNIVERSE: The KITCHEN!
Kitchen trends, they are a-changin'! Some of us have happy memories of eating family meals in the kitchen, while others like me, still have nightmares about the kitchens in our childhood homes. (That's because I hated doing the dishes.)
I've noticed a trend toward newer homes that are built with a heavy focus on the open concept kitchen islands here in Washington.
Some reports say that you'll need to make an income of at least $200,000 a year to afford a home in Seattle. I certainly don't make anywhere near that much so I just keep on trying to manifest my way to a luxury lifestyle!
That reminds me, I need to buy a lottery ticket tonight!
In my off time, I love checking out Zillow.com and just daydreaming my BUNS off.
DREAM BIG, amirite?
"‘Kitchen trends are evolving into a more luxurious direction this year, as more designers and architects explore innovative ways to use materials and textures, and promote high levels of artistry and craftsmanship in our cooking spaces." - Ginger Curtis via Homes & Gardens
I went to Fathom Realty's website earlier this afternoon because I had wanted to see if I could rent out the famous houseboat from the movie, Sleepless in Seattle. (I think I saw it advertised as a rental somewhere on Facebook or someplace.)
Their real estate website grabbed my attention straightaway with all their listings of multi-million dollar mansions.
I decided to peek at the kitchens inside these homes. Let's see what the rich & fabulous in Washington state are workin' with!
This is a 24 million-dollar home in Seattle. It even has its own name: The Bluff.
This is the kitchen in The Bluff! It's equipped with a dishwasher, double oven, fridge, stove, and an oven range. Oh my goodness, it's a beauty!
THAT WAS FUN! Let's look at a kitchen in another unaffordable (for me) home for sale.
Here is a $12,000,000 abode, also located in Seattle. It's located on an umpteenth floor.
Here's the kitchen! Wow, it's so spacious! I love how it has an open concept.
I'm also drooling over this home's closet, but that's another story for another day!
If I look at any more of these luxury home kitchens, I might spontaneously combust, but here's one more.
This is a $5M home near Olympia.
If you want to daydream over more luxury kitchens and see how "the other half lives", try Sothebys International!
Here is another fun read:
