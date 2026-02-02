Sometimes you may have those conversations that start a train of thought. Whether it's waxing nostalgia on restaurants we used to have, talking about different routes to take from one town to another, or even just things to do in other towns.

Well, of all things the conversation came up on what the longest name in Washington State is.

So many towns might just have a couple of syllables or more. Yakima, Seattle, Tacoma, Wapato, Selah, all pretty short.

Then we have towns like Toppenish, Kennewick, and Richland that have more letters.

But what about the longest? Well, here's what we could find.

The longest name for a town in Washington State

If you find yourself in the lower southeast side of Washington, you may find yourself in population just over 7,000 of Clarkston Heights-Vineland, Washignton.

Yes, three names, one hyphen, Clarkston Heights-Vineland.

Clarkston Heights-Vineland is right next to Clarkston, Washington but has it's own area and, thus, it's own name.

Imagine calling Tri-Cities Richland, Pasco-Kennewick. Well, it's not exactly the same, but still.

Things seem pretty chill in the CHV. It's not quite the city you'd find on a map or landmark location, but it is a township that does take part of the census. Therefor, it counts.

If you don't think it should count, the next up would probably be the town so nice they named it twice.

No, not New York. Walla Walla. 10 letters and a space between. Again, another two-word name of the town, but both names are needed as there is no Walla, Washington. Have you tried saying just Walla, Washington out loud. It's incomplete. It doesn't make sense.

Snoqualmie also has 10 letters so that may be the biggest single word town. Toppenish and Wenatchee with 9 letters each might come next.

And now that you know you can sleep well tonight.