I'm old enough to remember when going to the pizza buffet was a normal thing for families to do. Whether it was going on a Sunday after church or to celebrate a birthday party, going to a pizza buffet was life!

Whenever I'm in Pasco, I like to meet up with coworkers at Shakey's. It has those nostalgic family pizza buffet vibes from back in the day, from the arcade room filled with classic games right down to the classic oldies music from the 80s and 90s.

It's a shame there aren't that many buffet restaurants anymore. Whatever happened to buffets!



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Washington State’s Last Surviving Shakey's Pizza Parlor

Washington used to have several locations but most of them closed up in the 90s. Patrick Herron, author of Remembering Shakey's Pizza Parlor, says there used to be at least 500 locations worldwide. "After multiple ownership changes in the 80���s, most of the U.S. locations were closed by the early 1990’s," he recalled.

Inside the arcade games room at Shakey's Pizza Parlor in Pasco. Photo Credit: Reesha Cosby Inside the arcade games room at Shakey's Pizza Parlor in Pasco. Photo Credit: Reesha Cosby

How to Visit & What to Expect

If you've never been to a Shakey's, make sure you pay when you walk in the door. After you've paid, you can grab a plate and hit up the pizza and salad bar. They also have specialty buffet foods including fried chicken (a popular request) and spaghetti.

I always make a beeline for the cheese sticks, pepperoni & sausage pizza, and a salad piled high and topped with Caesar dressing.

If you go on a day when Darlene is working at the front register, you're in for a treat. She is one of the sweetest and happiest employees I've ever met!

Find the last remaining Shakey's in Washington at 4525 N. Road 68. Open Mondays thru Thursdays from 11 a.m to 9 p.m and they close at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (they close at 8 p.m. on Sundays).

Pasco Is Home to Washington State's Last Remaining Shakey’s Pizza Parlor Buffet Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby