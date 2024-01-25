This Delicious Asian Dish is Found at the Most Unlikely of Restaurants in Yakima
For the past couple of weeks one of my kids kept asking to return to a restaurant they've been to with their friends. For their french fries, specifically. It wasn't quite top of mind, but usually a situation where you happen to be eating somewhere else and that sparks that memory of wanting to go there.
You know, like how the number one topic of conversation at a restaurant is all of the other restaurants that you could have gone to.
You're at a burger place and someone says, "You know who has really good burgers...?" Well, a bit like that.
This time around we started heading to one place when my kid mentioned, 'oh yeah! we could always go here.' so we did.
Where is this magical place?
You know that restaurant that's attached to the bowling alley on Nob Hill? Yeah. That. And, yes, it does have a name.
Last Frontier Restaurant is attached to the bowling alley. You don't even need to go bowling to enjoy the food here, though. In fact, you can enter through the back and avoid the bowling alley all together.
They had several favorites on the menu like chicken strips, mozzorella sticks, fish and chips, french dip sandwiches, and more.
What stood out to me was something called Fuji Chicken made with, what they called, in-house Fuji sauce.
When I asked, it's what I thought. It's their own take an a teriyaki sauce but with varying spice levels. To be safe I got it right down the middle and it turned out that was about right for me.
It must be called Fuji Chicken as you get a mountain of rice with it. Neat!
I thought it was great and my kid got to experience those legendary fries again. A win for all.
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Most popular grocery stores in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US
Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett
LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023
Gallery Credit: Cooper Fox (B98.5) and Cameron (The Breeze 103.9)
From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try
Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman
LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet
LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals
Gallery Credit: John Robinson
LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items
SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies
LOOK: Best Beers From Every State
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein
What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?
LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America
KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now
Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked:
See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer