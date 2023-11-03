Brave Enough to Try the ‘Hot Ones’ Last Dab Wings at this Yakima Eatery?
There are no lack of options to find some decent wings in Yakima. Most pubs around town, of course we have the great Buffalo Wild Wings at Valley Mall and even places like Ozeki that carry a Korean-style wing that were amazing. I'm a huge fan of wings so it's nice to see.
There's a popular YouTube series called Hot Ones where they interview celebrities and have them eat progressively hotter and hotter wings until they get to the final one called 'The Last Dab' where they're encouraged to place a drop of that super-spicy sauce on the wing to eat. If you've ever been curious to try it, there's a place in Yakima that carries the Last Dab wings, if you're up to the challenge.
The Sports Center in downtown Yakima carries these. Yes, they are for sale, but you will be warned about it. These are not for the faint of heart. Or tongue for that matter.
My friend Kevin Cunningham was brave enough to give these a try. Being that these wings are not a toy, the chef physically came out, not once, but twice to make sure he could handle them. Fortunately, Kevin has a high tolerance for heat and spice.
Here's the before photo.
And here's the after photo.
Needless to say he handled them just fine without the need for carrots and celery. Although the carrots and celery is sometimes my favorite part of the wing dish. If you think you have a high tolerance as well, swing by Sports Center and give them a try while you can.
