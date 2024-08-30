These New Doughnuts at Krispy Kreme Will Get You Ready for Football

Doughnuts are the perfect treat for any occasion.

Some grab them for the office for breakfast. Sometimes it's more of a treat on the way home. Many times doughnuts can be used for a celebration in lieu of cake or cupcakes.

Any way you look at it, doughnuts are the right thing to grab for any reason.

Nobody can decline when doughnuts are involved.

Including a football party.

Krispy Kreme just unveiled their new fall football line-up and they taste just as good as they look.

What are the new fall football doughnuts at Krispy Kreme?

football krispy kreme John Riggs loading...

Well, I think we have to start with that football-looking doughnut. It's shaped, well, like a football with chocolate icing and filled with that trademark Kreme which is just like a white, creamy filling.

They have one that looks like a field goal with the rainbow sprinkles making it look like there are fans in the audience. I, personally, would have loved it if the sprinkles were blue, green, and white so it looked like Seahawks fans, but rainbow works, too.

And there's that Dr. Pepper one. The icing is Dr. Pepper-flavored along with sprinkles. That Dr. Pepper logo on the doughnut is also edible. well, it's white chocolate so, y'know, you can eat it if you'd like.

These are available right now at your local Krispy Kreme locations but, as with anything, they're only available for a limited time so don't wait on these. Grab them while you can.

