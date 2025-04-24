Central WA Krispy Kreme Introduces New Cheesecake-Flavors
Krispy Kreme always has something fun going on to keep you coming back.
They feature a large variety of their standard favorites but also like to feature seasonal or fun tie-ins with something happening at the moment.
Right now, you can check out their new Craving Cheesecake specialty doughnuts.
There's a few delectable options that's sure to tantalize your taste buds.
Strawberry Dream Cheesecake Doughnut
This one just looks pretty. Strawberry-flavored icing on top and those little crunchies like on those 'strawberry shortcake' ice cream pops that I love. These are filled with a cheesecake-flavored kreme for a rich sensation just in time for the spring season.
Cookies & Kreme Cheesecake Doughnut
You can never go wrong with anything cookies and cream-flavored.
This one is filled with their cookies and kreme cheesecake-flavored filling. There's a layer of white icing with chocolate cookie crumble so you can get the classic flavor of cookies and cream in every bite.
Caramel Delight Cheesecake Doughnut
This one takes all your favorite flavors and adds them to this flavor sensation. It's a cinnamon and sugar doughnut with cheesecake-flavored buttercreme. As if that wasn't enough there's a layer of caramel-flavored icing and caramel-flavored graham crunch.
If you grab a dozen of these they also add in their classed glazed doughnuts so you get a nice variety at an amazing price.
Check in with your local Krispy Kreme here in Yakima or anywhere in Washington State and grab yours before they're gone on May 4th.
