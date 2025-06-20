For years and years, Chic-fil-A would be at the top of many lists for businesses Yakima would love to see.

Well, there may be no sign of one opening in Yakima just yet, but Kennewick finally got one and it opens today.

Chic-fil-A is one of those national chains that people seem to love. Dealing with chicken sandwiches, chicken strips, those waffle-cut fries, and their famous Chic-fil-A sauce which you can buy in stores in town has people always coming back for more.

They also pride themselves on amazingly friendly customer service.

That friendly service probably makes up for the long lines some people have to endure and, on an opening day, it's set to be a long line for probably a few weeks.

New Business = Long Lines

Yakima is no stranger to this, either.

When Sonic and Carl's Jr. first opened in Yakima they'd have lines that spill out into the streets. I also remember the long wait times when Yakima finally got Taco Bell in the early '90s as well as Jack in the Box in the late '90s.

People in town are excited to experience a new place. To them, it's worth the wait and they'll wait very patiently as they, with everyone else in line, are excited to be one of the first to try it.

Chic-fil-A Coming to Yakima?

The quick and easy answer is not yet. No rumors, no rumblings, nothing in the contracts. However I have to believe that if Chic-fil-A came open in Kennewick, Yakima may not be far behind. Tri-Cities was also first to get a Crumbl and now Yakima has one so anything is possible.

Find Chic-fil-A in Kennwick near the Columbia Center Mall by Hobby Lobby.

