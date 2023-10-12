Jinkies! Scooby-Doo Doughnuts Have Invaded Krispy Kreme this Halloween
Krispy Kreme is always doing something cool. Promotions and events like 'talk like a pirate day' to introducing new flavors throughout the seasons, there's always plenty of reason to visit your local Krispy Kreme.
Just in time for Halloween, they now have doughnuts themed with Scooby-Doo. Groovy!
There's the Scooby-Doo doughnut which is a glazed doughnut with blue and green icing, orange cake batter buttercream along with a Scooby-Doo chocolate wafer on top.
There's the Mystery Machine which is glazed, chocolate icing, chocolate sprinkles, a Mystery Machine chocolate and green icing.
The Spooky Monster Cookies n' Kreme which is an Oreo cookies n kreme filled doughnut with purple icing, Oreo pieces and a monster chocolate on top.
There's also a doughnut inspired by my personal favorite character on the show, Velma. Glazed with orange icing and Halloween sprinkles.
If you don't know what to grab, grab a dozen for a variety of each!
Like usual, these won't last long to check them out while you can. The Oreo-filled one was a favorite around the office here. I tried the Mystery Machine one and it was great! Fun design and tasted great as all doughnuts and Krispy Kreme do.
Grab a pumpkin spice latte, grab a dozen of these new Scooby-Doo doughnuts and have a happy Halloween!
